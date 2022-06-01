CREEM Magazine relaunching this fall; full archives online now

CREEM magazine -- the storied, rebellious rock n' roll rag that ran from 1969 to 1989 and was home to the writing of Lester Bangs, Dave Marsh, founder Barry Kramer and more -- has just been relaunched, and will be back as a quarterly print mag this fall, with new online content, as well. Friend and former BrooklynVegan staffer Fred Pessaro is CREEM's VP of Content, and the editorial staff includes Dan Morrissey, Maria Sherman, Zachary Lipez and more.

Additionally, they've put the entire CREEM archives online: all 224 issues featuring 69,000 photos, articles and reviews, the writing of Lester Bangs, Cameron Crowe, Patti Smith, Greil Marcus, Lisa Robinson, Susan Whitall, Dave Marsh, Robert Christgau, Jaan Uhelszki and more, not to mention all the original ads. Dig through the archives here.

For more on CREEM, watch the trailer for the 2020 documentary about the mag below.