Creeping Death announce LP, tap Corpsegrinder for lead single (video & exclusive red/black vinyl)

Texas hardcore-infused death metallers Creeping Death have announced their sophomore album, Boundless Domain, their first new music since their 2021 EP The Edge Of Existence and their first full-length since their 2019 debut LP Wretched Illusions. It was produced by Killswitch Engage guitarist and veteran metalcore producer Adam Dutkiewicz, and it features death metal legend Corpsegrinder of Cannibal Corpse on its killer lead single "Intestinal Wrap."

The album comes out June 16 via MNRK, and we've got an exclusive red & black vinyl variant, limited to just 200 copies. Pre-order yours while they last. It looks like this:

"We love the people we've recorded with before, but we've never had anybody challenge and push us as Adam did," guitarist Trey Pemberton said via press release. He also explains that this album has more of a Texas hardcore influence, inspired by the passings of Riley Gale and Wade Allison: "We made it a point to bring in more influences from hardcore bands we came up loving, especially Texas hardcore. There's a lot of Mammoth Grinder, Iron Age, and Power Trip influence. Having Riley and Wade pass so close to one another left a huge hole in the scene. We all went on a kick of listening to the Texas stuff for a while, and it definitely seeped into our writing."

We recently caught Creeping Death debuting this new song live when they headlined the Knotfest SXSW showcase (one of the best sets we saw at SXSW), and the studio recording with guest vocals from Corpsegrinder is even better. It was a pit-starter even before the crowd had ever heard it, and it feels like it's gonna keep being a highlight of shows going forward. Listen and check out the video below.

Creeping Death are also opening the Carcass / Municipal Waste / Sacred Reich tour, including the show at NYC's Irving Plaza on April 13. All dates below.

Tracklist

1. Boundless Domain

2. Intestinal Wrap (Ft. Corpsegrinder)

3. Vitrified Earth

4. The Parthian Shot

5. Creators Turned Into Prey

6. Cursed

7. Remnants Of The Old Gods

8. Looming

9. The Common Breed

CREEPING DEATH w/ Carcass, Municipal Waste, Sacred Reich -- 2023 Tour Dates

3/31/2023 The Observatory – Santa Ana, CA

4/01/2023 The Nile – Mesa, AZ

4/03/2023 The Mohawk – Austin, TX

4/04/2023 Granada Theater – Dallas, TX

4/05/2023 White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX

4/07/2023 The Masquerade – Atlanta, GA

4/08/2023 The Orpheum – Tampa, FL

4/11/2023 The Ritz – Raleigh, NC

4/12/2023 Baltimore Sound Stage – Baltimore, MD

4/13/2023 Irving Plaza – New York, NY

4/14/2023 The Palladium – Worcester, MA

4/15/2023 Corona – Montreal, QC

4/16/2023 Phoenix – Toronto, ON

4/18/2023 Metro – Chicago, IL

4/19/2023 First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN

4/20/2023 The Granada – Lawrence, KS

4/21/2023 The Gothic – Denver, CO

4/22/2023 The Depot – Salt Lake City, UT

4/24/2023 The Crocodile – Seattle, WA

4/25/2023 Commodore Ballroom – Vancouver, BC

4/26/2023 Hawthorne Theatre – Portland, OR

4/28/2023 The UC Theatre – Berkeley, CA

4/29/2023 The Observatory – San Diego, CA

4/30/2023 The Belasco – Los Angeles, CA