Creeping Death announce tour with 200 Stab Wounds, Ingrown, Vomit Forth & more

Fresh off opening Carcass' tour, Texas death metallers Creeping Death have announced a headlining tour, and it's a stacked run, with 200 Stab Wounds and Tribal Gaze on all dates, plus additional support from Ingrown, SpiritWorld, Plague Years, Vomit Forth, and Age of Apocalypse, varying by date.

Brooklyn gets a show on September 11 at Saint Vitus Bar, and that one's with 200 Stab Wounds, SpiritWorld, Tribal Gaze, and Plague Years. Tickets go on sale Friday (6/10) at 10 AM. All dates are listed on the poster below.

Last fall, Creeping Death released their new EP The Edge of Existence.

