Creeping Death releasing new EP ‘The Edge of Existence’ (watch the video for the title track)

Texas death metallers Creeping Death will release a new six-song EP, The Edge Of Existence, on October 8 via eOne (pre-order). The EP was produced and mixed by Ryan Bram (who's also worked with Gatecreeper, Spirit Adrift, Terminal Nation, and more), and guitarist Trey Pemberton says, "We’re aren’t trying to be the most innovative death metal band. We just want to be heavy and fun. You’ll hear a natural progression from Wretched Illusions to The Edge Of Existence. And the next LP will be different, as well. Each release will be at least a little bit different from each other, but they will all still sound like Creeping Death. That’s who we are."

The newly-released title track sounds even heavier and less hardcore-tinged than Wretched Illusions, and it shakes things up with a proggy atmospheric side too. Trey says it "begs that all too familiar question, ‘can people band together for a greater cause? Or will we continue to make the same mistakes until the end of civilization?’" Listen and watch the video below.

Creeping Death are playing Psycho Las Vegas this weekend and then heading out on tour with Exhumed, Bewitcher, and Enforced. That tour includes Brooklyn's Saint Vitus on November 7 (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. The Edge Of Existence

2. Relics From The Past

3. Humanity Transcends

4. Doused In Flames

5. Sacrament Of Death

6. Skinned Alive

Creeping Death -- 2021 Tour Dates

08/22/2021 Psycho Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV

10/22/2021 The Commissary – Costa Mesa, CA

10/23/2021 Brick By Brick – San Diego, CA

10/24/2021 Nile Underground – Mesa, AZ

10/25/2021 Yucca North – Flagstaff, AZ

10/26/2021 The Launchpad – Albuquerque, NM

10/27/2021 The Rock House – El Paso, TX

10/28/2021 Cactus House – Odessa, TX

10/29/2021 The Rock Box – San Antonio, TX

10/30/2021 The Lost Well – Austin, TX

10/31/2021 Gas Monkey – Dallas, TX

11/02/2021 Black Circle Brewing – Indianapolis, IN

11/03/2021 Legends – Cincinnati, OH

11/04/2021 Johnny Brenda’s – Philadelphia, PA

11/05/2021 Taphouse – Norfolk, VA

11/06/2021 Metro Gallery – Baltimore, MD

11/07/2021 Saint Vitus Bar – Brooklyn, NY

11/08/2021 Sonia – Boston, MA

11/09/2021 Mohawk Place – Buffalo, NY

11/10/2021 Sanctuary – Detroit, MI

11/11/2021 Reggie’s – Chicago, IL

11/12/2021 Crucible – Madison, WI

11/13/2021 Racoon Motel – Davenport, IA

11/14/2021 Slowdown – Omaha, NE *

11/15/2021 Oriental Theater – Denver, CO *

11/16/2021 Ace’s High Saloon – Salt Lake City, UT *

11/17/2021 The Shredder – Boise, ID *

11/18/2021 El Corazon – Seattle, WA *

11/19/2021 Dante’s – Portland, OR *

11/20/2021 Oakland Metro OperaHouse – Oakland, CA *

10/22 - 11/20: with Exhumed, Bewitcher, Enforced

* = no Enforced