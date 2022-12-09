Creeping Death’s Trey Pemberton lists his favorite albums of 2022

Texas death metal band Creeping Death have stayed busy this year, going on a tour with Carcass and Immolation over the summer (during which they played Elsewhere) and hitting the road again in early fall alongside 200 Stab Wounds, Ingrown, Vomit Forth, and more. They're set to tour the UK and Europe in early 2023 as well. Creeping Death's longtime guitarist Trey Pemberton has now shared with us his 10 favorite releases (plus some honorable mentions) of 2022, including Phobophilic, Beyoncé, Undeath, Charli XCX, Escuela Grind, Tribal Gaze, and more, plus a shoutout to Fugitive, which features CD drummer Lincoln Mullins. Read on for the list.

Trey Pemberton's Favorite Albums of 2022

10.) Phobophilic - Enveloping Absurdity

I love how riffy this record is, but it also knows when to bring the heavy groove. Fav tracks: "Those Which Stare Back," "Nauseating Despair"

9.) Escuela Grind - Memory Theater

Fast, heavy and to the point all while still managing to be an extremely fun listen. Fav tracks: "All Is Forgiven," "Strange Creature"

8.) Charli XCX - Crash

This album sounds like a sloppy night out with your friends but in the best way possible. Fav tracks: "Crash," "Used To Know Me"

7.) Innumerable Forms - Philosophical Collapse

One of the heaviest albums of the year straight up. The record creates a dope ass atmosphere that stays interesting throughout. Fav tracks: "Built on Wrought," "Thrall"

6.) Beyoncé - Renaissance

What can I say? Ya boy likes to dance and this gets me moving. Fav tracks: "Break My Soul," "Virgo’s Groove"

5.) Fleshwater - We’re Not Here To Be Loved

Probably my favorite release in the “hardcore adjacent” realm this year, and that’s saying something because there was a ton of heat that dropped in ‘22. 90’s Alt rock with a darker, more angular sound to it. Fav tracks: "Woohoo," "Linda Claire"

4.) Undeath - It’s Time…To Rise From The Grave

Maybe some of the catchiest/most memorable riffing in a band out right now. The opening riff in "Necrobionics" alone has been playing in my head on and off for like 7 months now. Fav tracks: "Necrobionics," "Defiled Again"

3.) Freddie Gibbs - $oul $old $eperately

There’s some amazing rap singles that came out this year but in my opinion no project was as solid and complete as this one. If you like lyrical rap the man has straight bars throughout, and if you’re just trying to turn up there’s tracks for that too. A lot of versatility is packed into this album for sure. Fav tracks: "Couldn’t Be Done," "Too Much"

2.) Fugitive - Maniac EP

Bias be damned this EP BANGS. Even if they weren’t the homies this release would be in the same spot. Without a doubt this is one of the best initial releases a band has had in at least 10 or 15 years, maybe longer. Oh and the band might be even better live! If you get the rare opportunity to catch them TAKE IT. Fav tracks: "Maniac," "Hell’s Half Acre"

1.) Tribal Gaze - The Nine Choirs

When this album dropped it confirmed what I already knew after about 5 weeks of touring with them; this was my album of the year. Both live and on record, they’re incredibly tight and heavy. It’s hard to believe they played their first set ever just a year ago. The vocals sound like they’re from hell, the guitar work has both power and finesse and the drummming absolutely blew my mind. They’re only going to get better with more shows and tours under their belt, and I can’t wait to see what they have planned for the future.

Honorable mentions:

Khruangbin & Leon Bridges - Texas Moon EP

Denzel Curry - Melt My Eyez See Your Future

Mortuous - Upon Desolation

Drug Church - Hygiene

Duke Deuce - Memphis Massacre III