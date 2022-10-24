Crime & The City Solution cover The Doors’ “People Are Strange” (first single in 9 years)

Crime & the City Solution, the long-running Australian band led by Simon Bonney, and whose lineup over the years has included members of The Birthday Party, Einstürzende Neubauten, and Dirty Three, have just shared their first new recording in nearly a decade. A cover of The Doors' "People Are Strange," it comes just in time for Halloween as they put their swaggering spin on the classic. Listen below.

This is the first recording for the new Berlin-based lineup of the band, which includes Bonney's partner Bronwyn Adams on violin, backing vocals, loops and found sound, drummer Chris Hughes, synth and guitar player Giorgio Valentino, bassist Baron Anastis and guitarist / pianist Donald Baldie. They have European tour dates on the horizon, playing Poland, Greece and France in November. Those dates are listed below.

Crime & The City Solution's last North American tour was in 2012, which was just ahead of American Twilight, their first album in 23 years.

CRIME & THE CITY SOLUTION – 2022 TOUR DATES

5 Nov - Lodz PL, Soundedit Festival

12 Nov - Athens GR, Fuzz Club

27 Nov - Paris FR, La Maroquinerie