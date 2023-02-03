Crocodiles announce new album (watch the “Degeneration” video)

San Diego duo Crocodiles (Brandon Welchez and Charles Rowell) are back with Upside Down In Heaven, their first album in four years, that will be out April 7 via Lolipop Records. You can check out the artwork and tracklist below.

The first single from the album is "Degeneration," which tips its hat to The Who while still delivering that signature Crocodiles rock n' roll sound. "The heaviness of life on a violent, dying planet can often push us towards our worst impulses," says Welchez. "'Degeneration' was written in the boiling, diseased summer of 2020 where I found myself overworked, underpaid and choking on wildfire smoke. The free time I had was spent doom-scrolling the latest covid death toll or inundating myself with news of literal fascists marching the streets. I found myself floating on a cloud of anger, fear and frustration. Rather than allow myself to fall into bad old habits or succumb to my negative emotion."

The video for the song was co-directed by Welchez and Kate Clover and has the band literally degenerating while playing a local talk show. Watch that below.

Upside Down In Heaven:

01. Love Beyond The Grave

02. Dead Beat

03. I've Become What I Fear Most

04. Degeneration

05. Upside Down In Heaven

06. Magic Trash

07. Lovers Of Nothing

08. Forever Walk Alone

09. Surfing With Death

10. Rock 'N' Roll Graveyard