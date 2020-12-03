Crocodiles’ spend “Christmas in Hell” in new video

Indie rock duo Crocodiles are back with this new tiding of yuletide cheer, "Christmas in Hell." The band have always had a knack for fuzzed-out pop and this single's pretty terrific, and comes with a video directed by Kate Clover (whose new single was produced by Crocodiles' Brandon Welchez). "The world needed a Christmas song reflective of the total shittiness of 2020 so last week we decided to write one," says Brandon. "We recorded it immediately via email and shot the video in our respective apartments under Kate’s direction. Hopefully it makes your holiday season slightly less shitty."

Watch the video below, and "Christmas in Hell" is available on their Bandcamp ahead of its release on other streaming apps.