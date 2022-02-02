Crosby & Stills join Nash & Young in fight against Spotify

David Crosby and Stephen Stills have joined their former CSNY bandmates Neil Young and Graham Nash in calling for their music to be removed by Spotify. "We support Neil and we agree with him that there is dangerous disinformation being aired on Spotify’s Joe Rogan podcast,” a statement from the group reads. “While we always value alternate points of view, knowingly spreading disinformation during this global pandemic has deadly consequences. Until real action is taken to show that a concern for humanity must be balanced with commerce, we don’t want our music — or the music we made together — to be on the same platform.”

Asked earlier this week what he thought of Young, Joni Mitchell, and Nils Lofgren having their music removed from the platform, Crosby tweeted, "Neil and Joni and Nils and others are correct …the streamers do carry people telling outright lies that are really doing harm …I would do the same if I could."

The ever-outspoken Crosby had more to say about Joe Rogan, who is being accused of spreading misinformation about Covid vaccines, too. "Rogan promotes anti vaxer shit that is getting people killed Dead," Crosby wrote in one Twitter reply, continuing, "…he’s not that stupid so he knows it’s a lie. He sells it anyway to make a lot of money. I’d rather I wasn’t in the same market place." In another reply, he wrote, "I don’t want to censor [Rogan] …just don’t want to be in the same marketplace ….he is doing harm with antivaxer bullshit that gets people killed."

As of now, while Young's music has largely been removed from Spotify, Crosby's, Nash's, and Stills', as well as the work they made together, remains live on the service. Stay tuned.