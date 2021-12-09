Crowbar announce new album ‘Zero and Below,’ share new song “Chemical Godz”

Pre-order the new Crowbar album on limited-to-300 "clear with blue and black ice splatter" vinyl, exclusively in our stores.

After much teasing, New Orleans sludge legends Crowbar have finally announced their 12th album (and first in over 5 years), Zero and Below, due March 4 via MNRK Heavy. It was produced, mixed, and mastered by Duane Simoneaux, and frontman Kirk Windstein explains the delay: "It’s been nearly two years since the album was completed. It was such a sad time for so many people going through the Covid-19 epidemic and we felt it wasn’t a good time to release any new material. Get ready because the heavy is coming! We hope y’all enjoy the song and video. Stay safe out there!"

The first single is "Chemical Godz," which nails Crowbar's ability to sound super heavy and gritty but still dish out infectiously bright melodies. As always, Crowbar sound heavy enough for the metalheads, raw enough for the punks, and catchy enough for straight-up rock fans. The new song is great and you can listen and watch the video below.

We've also teamed up with Crowbar on a "clear with blue and black ice splatter" vinyl variant of the new album, limited to 300 and available exclusively in our stores. Pre-order yours while they last. They look like this:

The day the new album comes out, Crowbar will begin their run opening Sepultura's 2022 tour (rescheduled from 2020) alongside Sacred Reich and Art of Shock. That tour hits NYC's Irving Plaza on March 15 (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. The Fear That Binds You

2. Her Evil Is Sacred

3. Confess To Nothing

4. Chemical Godz

5. Denial Of The Truth

6. Bleeding From Every Hole

7. It's Always Worth The Gain

8. Crush Negativity

9. Reanimating A Lie

10. Zero And Below

Sepultura / Sacred Reich / Crowbar / Art of Shock -- 2022 Tour Dates

3/04/2022 Ace Of Spades - Sacramento, CA

3/05/2022 The Depot - Salt Lake City, UT

3/06/2022 Oriental Theater - Denver, CO

3/08/2022 Wildwood - Iowa City, IA

3/09/2022 Varsity Theater - Minneapolis, MN

3/10/2022 Rave II - Milwaukee, WI

3/11/2022 Harpo's - Detroit, MI

3/12/2022 The Forge - Joliet, IL

3/13/2022 Thunderbird Music Hall - Pittsburgh, PA

3/15/2022 Irving Plaza - New York, NY

3/16/2022 Opera House - Toronto, ON

3/17/2022 Corona Theater - Montreal, QC

3/18/2022 Big Night Live - Boston, MA

3/19/2022 Theatre Of Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA

3/20/2022 Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

3/21/2022 House Of Blues - Cleveland, OH

3/23/2022 Blind Tiger - Greensboro, NC

3/24/2022 Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

3/25/2022 Culture Room – Ft. Lauderdale, FL

3/26/2022 The Orpheum - Tampa, FL

3/28/2022 Southport Music Hall - New Orleans, LA

3/29/2022 Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX

3/31/2022 Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City, OK

4/01/2022 Warehouse Live - Houston, TX

4/02/2022 GMBG - Dallas, TX

4/03/2022 Rockhouse - El Paso, TX

4/05/2022 The Nile Theater - Phoenix, AZ

4/06/2022 House Of Blues - San Diego, CA

4/08/2022 Belasco Theater - Los Angeles, CA

4/09/2022 UC Theatre - Berkeley, CA