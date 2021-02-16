Crowbar reveal more details for this weekend’s livestream, new album due in 2021

New Orleans sludge metal greats Crowbar have already streamed a couple of performances during the pandemic, and their third virtual concert airs this weekend, on Saturday, February 20 at 4 PM ET. They've revealed a few more details about Saturday's show, which you'll also be able to watch on-demand through Monday, February 22. It's a multi-camera production with Mike Holderbeast directing, and here's what Kirk Windstein has to say about it:

We're getting ready for our third CROWBAR livestream! We have a few surprises in the setlist for everyone, and we're upping our production by bringing in Mike Holderbeast as the director! This show is gonna be great, so tune in Saturday February 20th and watch CROWBAR level New Orleans!

Tickets and merch are on sale now.

Speaking of the setlist, a press release adds that "the multi-camera event will feature an updated setlist of Crowbar bruisers and serves as a precursor to the band's eagerly anticipated, as-yet-untitled full-length, set for release later this year via Entertainment One (eOne)." Stay tuned for more on the highly anticipated LP.