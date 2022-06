New Orleans sludge legends Crowbar put out Zero and Below, their first album in six years, the same day they began their tour with Sepultura and Sacred Reich, and now they've announced their first headlining tour in support of the album. They'll be joined by Spirit Adrift, who have a mostly-covers EP called 20 Centuries Gone due in August.

The tour lands in Brooklyn on August 9 at Saint Vitus and tickets are on sale now. All dates are listed below.