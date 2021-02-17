Crowded House announce first album in 12 years, share “To The Island”

Beloved New Zealand band Crowded House have announced their first new album since 2007's Time on Earth. It's called Dreamers Are Waiting and will be out June 4 via BMG.

The band, which includes founding members Neil Finn and Nick Seymour along with longtime collaborator/producer Mitchell Froom and Neil's sons Liam Finn and Elroy Finn, made the record at the tail-end of 2019. “We were fortunate to be recording in the studio right before lockdown and so began this album with band tracks recorded live in a room, all brimming with character and energy," says Neil. "We then spent our strangest year, 2020, at distance from each other but connecting daily, swapping files and making those tracks complete. We’re so excited and grateful to be back in one room together now, rehearsing, first to play live in front of audiences in NZ and soon we hope for the rest of the world."

The album contains last year's single "Whatever You Want" and they've just release new single "To the Island" and you can watch the video for that below.

Crowded House are also gearing up for a tour of New Zealand (where they've been very proactive about the pandemic and is basically back to normal) and those dates are listed below.

Tracklist:

1. Bad Times Good

2. Playing With Fire

3. To The Island

4. Sweet Tooth

5. Whatever You Want

6. Show Me The Way

7. Goodnight Everyone

8. Start Of Something

9. Too Good For This World

10. Real Life Woman

11. Love Isn’t Hard At All

12. Deeper Down

CROWDED HOUSE - 2021 NEW ZEALAND TOUR

HAMILTON CLAUDELANDS ARENA THURSDAY, 4 MARCH

NAPIER CHURCH ROAD WINERY, SATURDAY, 6 MARCH – SOLD OUT

NAPIER CHURCH ROAD WINERY, SUNDAY, 7 MARCH – NEW SHOW

NELSON TRAFALGAR CENTRE TUESDAY, 9 MARCH – NEW SHOW DATE

CHRISTCHURCH CHRISTCHURCH ARENA WEDNESDAY, 10 MARCH

DUNEDIN TOWN HALL THURSDAY, 11 MARCH – SOLD OUT

QUEENSTOWN GIBBSTON VALLEY SATURDAY, 13 MARCH

WELLINGTON TSB BANK ARENA MONDAY, 15 MARCH

PALMERSTON NORTH REGENT THEATRE WEDNESDAY, 17 MARCH – SOLD OUT

AUCKLAND SPARK ARENA FRIDAY, 19 MARCH – SOLD OUT

NEW PLYMOUTH BOWL OF BROOKLANDS SATURDAY, 20 MARCH

AUCKLAND SPARK ARENA SUNDAY, 21 MARCH – NEW SHOW