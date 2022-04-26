Crowded House announce first North American tour in 12 years (BV presale for NYC show)
New Zealand greats Crowded House have announced their first North American tour in 12 years, in support of 2021's Dreamers Are Waiting, which was their first album in 12 years. “Crowded House are delighted at long last to be able to play shows in North America," says frontman Neil Finn. "We have been picking up the pace recently as the world opens up and can’t wait to present the show with this band lineup in absolute top form to the good folk of North America, from sea to shining sea.”
That current lineup of the band, by the way, is founding members Neil Finn and Nick Seymour, along with producer and keyboardist Mitchell Froom, and Neil's sons Liam Finn and Elroy Finn. The tour begins in Philadelphia on September 2 and includes stops in Durham, Pittsburgh, NYC, Boston, DC, Toronto, Detroit, Nashville, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Oakland, Portland, Seattle, Vancouver and more. All dates are listed below.
The NYC show happens at Beacon Theatre on September 7 and you can get tickets early with the BrooklynVegan presale that runs Thursday, April 28 from 12 noon - 10 PM. Password is BROOKLYNVEGAN
If you miss out on our presale, tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, April 29 at 9 AM local.
Crowded House - 2022 North American Tour
Friday, September 2 Philadelphia, PA The Metropolitan Opera House
Saturday, September 3 Selbyville, DE Freeman Arts Pavilion
Sunday, September 4 Durham, NC The Carolina Theatre of Durham-Fletcher Hall
Tuesday, September 6 Pittsburgh, PA Carnegie Music Hall of Oakland
Wednesday, September 7 New York, NY Beacon Theatre
Saturday, September 10 Boston, MA Boch Center - Wang Theatre
Sunday, September 11 Washington, DC The Anthem
Monday, September 12 Huber Heights, OH Rose Music Center at The Heights
Wednesday, September 14 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
Thursday, September 15 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre
Saturday, September 17 Louisville, KY Bourbon & Beyond Festival
Sunday, September 18 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
Tuesday, September 20 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre
Wednesday, September 21 Minneapolis, MN State Theatre
Friday, September 23 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre
Saturday, September 24 Salt Lake City, UT Eccles Theater – Delta Hall
Monday, September 26 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern
Wednesday, September 28 Oakland, CA Fox Theater
Friday, September 30 Portland, OR Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Saturday, October 1 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre
Monday, October 3 Vancouver, BC Orpheum