Crowded House announce first North American tour in 12 years (BV presale for NYC show)

New Zealand greats Crowded House have announced their first North American tour in 12 years, in support of 2021's Dreamers Are Waiting, which was their first album in 12 years. “Crowded House are delighted at long last to be able to play shows in North America," says frontman Neil Finn. "We have been picking up the pace recently as the world opens up and can’t wait to present the show with this band lineup in absolute top form to the good folk of North America, from sea to shining sea.”

That current lineup of the band, by the way, is founding members Neil Finn and Nick Seymour, along with producer and keyboardist Mitchell Froom, and Neil's sons Liam Finn and Elroy Finn. The tour begins in Philadelphia on September 2 and includes stops in Durham, Pittsburgh, NYC, Boston, DC, Toronto, Detroit, Nashville, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Oakland, Portland, Seattle, Vancouver and more. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show happens at Beacon Theatre on September 7 and you can get tickets early with the BrooklynVegan presale that runs Thursday, April 28 from 12 noon - 10 PM. Password is BROOKLYNVEGAN

If you miss out on our presale, tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, April 29 at 9 AM local.

Crowded House - 2022 North American Tour

Friday, September 2 Philadelphia, PA The Metropolitan Opera House

Saturday, September 3 Selbyville, DE Freeman Arts Pavilion

Sunday, September 4 Durham, NC The Carolina Theatre of Durham-Fletcher Hall

Tuesday, September 6 Pittsburgh, PA Carnegie Music Hall of Oakland

Wednesday, September 7 New York, NY Beacon Theatre

Saturday, September 10 Boston, MA Boch Center - Wang Theatre

Sunday, September 11 Washington, DC The Anthem

Monday, September 12 Huber Heights, OH Rose Music Center at The Heights

Wednesday, September 14 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

Thursday, September 15 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre

Saturday, September 17 Louisville, KY Bourbon & Beyond Festival

Sunday, September 18 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

Tuesday, September 20 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre

Wednesday, September 21 Minneapolis, MN State Theatre

Friday, September 23 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre

Saturday, September 24 Salt Lake City, UT Eccles Theater – Delta Hall

Monday, September 26 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

Wednesday, September 28 Oakland, CA Fox Theater

Friday, September 30 Portland, OR Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Saturday, October 1 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre

Monday, October 3 Vancouver, BC Orpheum