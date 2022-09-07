Crowded House postpone first North American tour in 12 years

Crowded House were set to start their first North American tour in 12 years this past Friday, with a NYC show scheduled for tonight (9/7) at Beacon Theatre, but the band had to postpone their trek as drummer Eloy Finn (son of frontman Neil Finn) is suffering from a lower back injury. Here's the official statement from Neil:

Crowded House are disappointed to announce that we must postpone our upcoming North American tour. Our drummer Elroy is currently suffering a painful lower back injury and is receiving medical treatment for it. We are advised that there may be some risk in the recovery process for him to play shows at this time. The good health and future well-being of the band members has to be our priority and we have been assured that Elroy will fully recover in a matter of weeks given rest and rehabilitation.

As I’m sure those who recently saw us play in Europe and U.K will attest, we have developed into a formidable live band over the past year and want to bring our fans in North America the show at full strength, which is what you deserve. We apologize to all those who bought tickets for this tour but we will be announcing a new schedule as soon as we can.