Crowded House reschedule North American tour for 2023

Crowded House had to postpone their first North American tour in 12 years as drummer Elroy Finn (son of frontman Neil Finn) is recovering from a lower back injury. The band have now announced rescheduled dates for the "Dreamers Are Waiting" tour, which kick off May 2 in Vancouver and run through May 30 in Boston.

The new NYC date is May 22 at Beacon Theatre. Previously purchased tickets are valid for the new dates. All dates are listed in the tour poster below.