Crowded House share first new single in over a decade, announce 2021 NZ tour

New Zealand greats Crowded House played a reunion show back in August 2019 at Australia's Byron Bay Bluesfest, after which guitarist Mark Hart announced he was retiring from the band. Then in December, frontman Neil Finn announced Crowded House would be making a new album with a new lineup of the group that featured original member Nick Seymour, along with longtime collaborator/producer Mitchell Froom, and Neil's sons Liam Finn and Elroy Finn.

Now here we are with Crowded House's first new single in over a decade. "Whatever You Want" is as catchy as you'd expect from Neil Finn, but the production of the song feels very indie-influenced a la Unknown Mortal Orchestra. The video for the song, directed by Nina Ljeti, stars Mac DeMarco as a celebrity whose low self esteem is boosted by some friends at home. You can watch the video below.

Crowded House have also announced a 2021 tour of New Zealand (one of the only places in the world where touring is kinda normal) which kicks off March 4 in Hamilton, NZ. Those dates are listed below.

Meanwhile, Mac DeMarco just released a new single with French artist Myd and you can listen to that here.

CROWDED HOUSE - 2021 TOUR DATES

HAMILTON CLAUDELANDS ARENA THURSDAY, 4 MARCH

NAPIER CHURCH ROAD WINERY SATURDAY, 6 MARCH

NELSON TRAFALGAR CENTRE MONDAY, 8 MARCH

CHRISTCHURCH CHRISTCHURCH ARENA WEDNESDAY, 10 MARCH

DUNEDIN TOWN HALL THURSDAY, 11 MARCH

QUEENSTOWN GIBBSTON VALLEY SATURDAY, 13 MARCH

WELLINGTON TSB BANK ARENA MONDAY, 15 MARCH

PALMERSTON NORTH REGENT THEATRE WEDNESDAY, 17 MARCH

AUCKLAND SPARK ARENA FRIDAY, 19 MARCH

NEW PLYMOUTH BOWL OF BROOKLANDS SATURDAY, 20 MARCH