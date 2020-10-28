Crowded House share first new single in over a decade, announce 2021 NZ tour
New Zealand greats Crowded House played a reunion show back in August 2019 at Australia's Byron Bay Bluesfest, after which guitarist Mark Hart announced he was retiring from the band. Then in December, frontman Neil Finn announced Crowded House would be making a new album with a new lineup of the group that featured original member Nick Seymour, along with longtime collaborator/producer Mitchell Froom, and Neil's sons Liam Finn and Elroy Finn.
Now here we are with Crowded House's first new single in over a decade. "Whatever You Want" is as catchy as you'd expect from Neil Finn, but the production of the song feels very indie-influenced a la Unknown Mortal Orchestra. The video for the song, directed by Nina Ljeti, stars Mac DeMarco as a celebrity whose low self esteem is boosted by some friends at home. You can watch the video below.
Crowded House have also announced a 2021 tour of New Zealand (one of the only places in the world where touring is kinda normal) which kicks off March 4 in Hamilton, NZ. Those dates are listed below.
Meanwhile, Mac DeMarco just released a new single with French artist Myd and you can listen to that here.
CROWDED HOUSE - 2021 TOUR DATES
HAMILTON CLAUDELANDS ARENA THURSDAY, 4 MARCH
NAPIER CHURCH ROAD WINERY SATURDAY, 6 MARCH
NELSON TRAFALGAR CENTRE MONDAY, 8 MARCH
CHRISTCHURCH CHRISTCHURCH ARENA WEDNESDAY, 10 MARCH
DUNEDIN TOWN HALL THURSDAY, 11 MARCH
QUEENSTOWN GIBBSTON VALLEY SATURDAY, 13 MARCH
WELLINGTON TSB BANK ARENA MONDAY, 15 MARCH
PALMERSTON NORTH REGENT THEATRE WEDNESDAY, 17 MARCH
AUCKLAND SPARK ARENA FRIDAY, 19 MARCH
NEW PLYMOUTH BOWL OF BROOKLANDS SATURDAY, 20 MARCH