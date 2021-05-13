Crowded House share “Playing With Fire” from first album in 12 years

Crowded House have shared a second single from Dreamers Are Waiting, the New Zealand band's first album in 12 years. "Playing with Fire" is an upbeat song about some dark thoughts, which is also an analogy for the song itself that makes specific references to our year of lockdown. “This song was formed out of a Crowded House jam, live in the studio but then evolved its character through many twists and turns during quarantine in 2020," says Neil Finn. "‘Playing With Fire’ carries within it the contradiction I often feel on joyous occasions, the presence of hope together with an impending sense of doom."

The video for the song is surreal and dreamlike, with Neil showing up at a mansion to play the song with the rest of the band, but more is going on, including cyclist horn players, seahorses, exploding strangers and more. Watch that below.

Dreamers are Waiting will be out June 4.