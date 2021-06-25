Cruel World adds second day to 2022 edition

'80s-alternative-themed CA festival Cruel World was originally scheduled to happen in LA in 2020, but was rescheduled to May 14, 2022 at Brookside at The Rosebowl in Pasadena because of the pandemic, with most of the original lineup still intact. Tickets quickly sold out after going on general sale today (6/25), so a second day has been added, on Sunday, May 15. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 30 at 12 PM PT, with a presale at 10 AM that you can sign up for here.

The festival's second day will feature the same lineup as the first: Bauhaus, Blondie, Devo, Echo & the Bunnymen, The Psychedelic Furs, Violent Femmes, The Church, The English Beat, Public Image Ltd, Berlin, Missing Persons, Christian Death, 45 Grave, Jay Aston's Gene Loves Jezebel, The Damned, Cold Cave, Black Marble, TR/ST, Automatic, Drab Majesty, headliner Morrissey, and more. See it in full below.

