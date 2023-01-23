Cruel World Fest 2023: Siouxsie, Iggy Pop, Love & Rockets, Bunnymen, Billy Idol, more
The 2023 edition of '80s-oriented Cruel World Festival happens May 20 at Brookside @ Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. This year's headliners are former Banshees leader Siouxsie and Iggy Pop, and the rest of the lineup includes Love and Rockets (that didn't take long), Echo & The Bunnymen, Billy Idol, Adam Ant, The Human League, ABC, Molchat Doma, Gary Numan, Boy Harsher, Modern English, Gang of Four, Ela Minus, The Vapors, The Soft Moon, The Motels, Animotion, and more, with still more to be announced. Check out the full lineup below.
Tickets go on sale Friday, January 27 at 12 PM Pacific.
Cruel World will be Siouxsie's first North American performance in 15 years, and the same for Love and Rockets.
CRUEL WORLD 2023 LINEUP (ALPHABETICAL):
ABC
Adam Ant
Animotion
Aurat
Billy Idol
Boy Harsher
Echo & The Bunnymen
Ela Minus
Gang of Four
Gary Numan
Glass Spells
GVLLOW
The Human League
Iggy Pop
Love and Rockets
Modern English
Molchat Doma
Riki
Siouxsie
The Motels
The Soft Moon
The Vapors
Twin Tribes
Urban Heat