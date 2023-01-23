Cruel World Fest 2023: Siouxsie, Iggy Pop, Love & Rockets, Bunnymen, Billy Idol, more

The 2023 edition of '80s-oriented Cruel World Festival happens May 20 at Brookside @ Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. This year's headliners are former Banshees leader Siouxsie and Iggy Pop, and the rest of the lineup includes Love and Rockets (that didn't take long), Echo & The Bunnymen, Billy Idol, Adam Ant, The Human League, ABC, Molchat Doma, Gary Numan, Boy Harsher, Modern English, Gang of Four, Ela Minus, The Vapors, The Soft Moon, The Motels, Animotion, and more, with still more to be announced. Check out the full lineup below.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 27 at 12 PM Pacific.

Cruel World will be Siouxsie's first North American performance in 15 years, and the same for Love and Rockets.

cruel world 2023 loading...

CRUEL WORLD 2023 LINEUP (ALPHABETICAL):

ABC

Adam Ant

Animotion

Aurat

Billy Idol

Boy Harsher

Echo & The Bunnymen

Ela Minus

Gang of Four

Gary Numan

Glass Spells

GVLLOW

The Human League

Iggy Pop

Love and Rockets

Modern English

Molchat Doma

Riki

Siouxsie

The Motels

The Soft Moon

The Vapors

Twin Tribes

Urban Heat