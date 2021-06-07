Cruel World fest rescheduled for 2022 (Morrissey, Bauhaus, Devo, Blondie, more)

The '80s-alternative-themed Cruel World festival was supposed to happen in L.A. in 2020 but was postponed then canceled due to the pandemic. They've just announced that it will be back in 2022, happening May 14 at Brookside at The Rosebowl in Pasadena.

Most of the 2020 lineup will still be playing, including headliner Morrissey (who has spent the last couple years opening his bigmouth to say a lot of unfortunate things). Also carrying over: Bauhaus, Blondie, Devo, Echo & the Bunnymen, The Psychedelic Furs, Violent Femmes, The Church, The English Beat, Public Image Ltd, Berlin, Missing Persons, Christian Death, 45 Grave, and Jay Aston's Gene Loves Jezebel.

The Damned have been added to the lineup, while Gary Numan and Marc Almond have dropped off.

There are also a bunch of newer acts who fit into the festival's gloomy vibe, including Cold Cave, Black Marble, TR/ST, Automatic, Drab Majesty, and more. You can check out the full 2022 Cruel World lineup below.

Tickets for Cruel World go on presale this Friday, June 11 at 10 AM Pacific. You'll need to register for the presale to participate. Any remaining tickets go on sale that same day at noon Pacific.

Devo just announced L.A. and NYC shows for September around their appearances at Riot Fest and Punk Rock Bowling. You can get tickets early for NYC via the BrooklynVegan presale.

Gary Numan may no longer be playing Cruel World but he did recently announce his own 2021 tour; Marc Almond, meanwhile, looks to be busy with a new Soft Cell record.