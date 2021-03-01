Crumbsuckers & The Obsessed classic albums available now on limited colored vinyl

New in the shop today are limited edition Revolver/BrooklynVegan exclusive vinyl variants of classic albums from two legendary heavy bands: Long Island crossover thrashers Crumbsuckers and Maryland doomers The Obsessed.

From The Obsessed, we have a reissue of 1994's The Church Within, their last album before a 16-year breakup that they reunited from in 2011 (and then released Sacred in 2017). The new reissue is on 150g transparent blue vinyl with white swirls, and it's limited to 300 copies worldwide. Preorder your copy now.

As for Crumbsuckers, the band are celebrating their 35th anniversary this year by reissuing their classic 1986 debut album, Life of Dreams. This exclusive variant is pressed on transparent vinyl with apple red and emerald green splatter. Like with The Obsessed album, there are only 300 copies worldwide for this one. Preorder yours now.

Other heavy stuff available now...

