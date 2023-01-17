Cryogeyser announce spring tour with Draag

Los Angeles-based dream pop trio Cryogeyser announced a spring tour, running through April in the US. They'll be supported by Draag on most dates, with Kraus, Phony and Garb joining them for select shows as well. See all dates below.

The Brooklyn show is at Elsewhere Zone One on April 22. Tickets to all dates are on sale now.

Cryogeyser's most recent release is 2021's timetetheredtogether; stream it below.

CRYOGEYSER: 2023 TOUR

April 5 San Diego, CA Soda Bar

April 6 Los Angeles, CA El Cid

April 8 Joshua Tree, CA TBD

April 9 Phoenix, AZ Rebel Lounge

April 12 Fort Collins, CO The Coast

April 15 Chicago, IL Empty Bottle

April 18 Toronto, ON The Drake

April 19 Montreal, QC Bar Le Ritz

April 22 Brooklyn, NY Elsewhere (Zone One)

April 23 Philadelphia, PA Milkboy

April 24 Washington, D.C. Pie Shop

April 25 Durham, NC The Pinhook