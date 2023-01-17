Cryogeyser announce spring tour with Draag
Los Angeles-based dream pop trio Cryogeyser announced a spring tour, running through April in the US. They'll be supported by Draag on most dates, with Kraus, Phony and Garb joining them for select shows as well. See all dates below.
The Brooklyn show is at Elsewhere Zone One on April 22. Tickets to all dates are on sale now.
Cryogeyser's most recent release is 2021's timetetheredtogether; stream it below.
CRYOGEYSER: 2023 TOUR
April 5 San Diego, CA Soda Bar
April 6 Los Angeles, CA El Cid
April 8 Joshua Tree, CA TBD
April 9 Phoenix, AZ Rebel Lounge
April 12 Fort Collins, CO The Coast
April 15 Chicago, IL Empty Bottle
April 18 Toronto, ON The Drake
April 19 Montreal, QC Bar Le Ritz
April 22 Brooklyn, NY Elsewhere (Zone One)
April 23 Philadelphia, PA Milkboy
April 24 Washington, D.C. Pie Shop
April 25 Durham, NC The Pinhook