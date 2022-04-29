Cuco announces new LP ft. Kacey Musgraves & more, shares song, touring

Cuco has announced his sophomore album, Fantasy Gateway, due July 22 via Interscope (pre-order). It includes songs featuring Kacey Musgraves, Adriel Favela, Bratty and DannyLux, and the first single is "Caution," a unique pop/R&B hybrid that Cuco says "talks about going through different mental health issues and not wanting to bombard the people around you with your problems, so you just keep them to yourself, but sometimes putting all that weight on yourself results in a feeling of being out of control when everything explodes." Listen and watch the video below.

Cuco has also announced a tour, including a stop at NYC's Brooklyn Mirage on August 24. Tickets for that show go on sale May 6 at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. Heaven Is Lucid Dreaming

2. Caution

3. Aura

4. Paraphonic

5. Artificial Intelligence

6. Fin Del Mundo (feat. Bratty)

7. Time Machine

8. When the Day Comes To An End

9. Sitting In The Corner (feat. Kacey Musgraves and Adriel Favela)

10. Foolish

11. Sweet Dissociation

12. Decir Adios (feat. DannyLux)

Cuco -- 2022 Tour Dates

6/5 - Barcelona, SP @ Primavera

6/25 - Los Angeles, CA @ Viva! L.A. Music Festival

8/14 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

8/16 - Salt Lake City, UT@ Twilight Series

8/17 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

8/21 - Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

8/23 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

8/24 - Brooklyn, NY@ Brooklyn Mirage

8/26 - Washington, DC @ Anthem

8/28 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

8/30 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live - Moody Theater

8/31 - Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall (The Terminal)

9/02 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory In Deep Ellum