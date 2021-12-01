Cult of Luna announce new album ‘The Long Road North,’ share new song & video

Pre-order Cult of Luna's new album on double opaque white vinyl.

Earlier this year, Swedish post-metal greats Cult of Luna released the new EP The Raging River earlier this year, and now they're set to release a new full-length album, The Long Road North, on February 11 via Metal Blade (pre-order on double opaque white vinyl). The album features contributions from Colin Stetson, Phoenix’s Christian Mazzalai, Laurent Brancowitz, and others, and the first single is the ten-plus minute "Cold Burn." It's as towering and epic as you'd expect from Cult of Luna, and it nails the heavy/melodic vibe that this band has done so well for over two decades.

"It's a big and cinematic sounding album," vocalist/guitarist Johannes Persson says. "I think one of the reasons why we have been able to be so productive the last couple of years is that we have been consistently writing from the heart. We have let our instincts guide us, and I think it's getting clearer where we are heading."

"The long road north is a long road home," he continues. "A direction dictated by a call that penetrates rock and echoes through the forest. It flows over every lake, accelerated by the wind. When it reaches you, you know it’s time. Time to move forward. You don’t know where it will lead but you put the trust in it. With eyes raised towards the midnight sun it pulls you closer. The road is long and the end is uncertain."

Listen to the new song and watch the video below. There's also an accompanying game for the song, and both the music video and game were created by Linus Johansson of North Kingdom Greenhouse. More info on the game coming soon to Cult of Luna's Instagram.

Cult of Luna are also doing Europe/UK tours in 2022, one with Alcest and Svalbard and one with Caspian and Holy Fawn. North American dates will be announced soon too. All currently announced dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1 - Cold Burn

2 - The Silver Arc

3 - Beyond I

4 - An Offering to the Wild

5 - Into the Night

6 - Full Moon

7 - The Long Road North

8 - Blood Upon Stone

9 - Beyond II

Cult of Luna -- 2022 Tour Dates

with ALCEST & SVALBARD

24/02/22 DK - Copenhagen - Vega

25/02/22 DE - Berlin - Huxley's

26/02/22 PL - Krakow - Klub Studio

27/02/22 PL - Warsaw - Progresja

28/02/22 CZ - Prague - Roxy

01/03/22 AT - Vienna - Arena

02/03/22 SI - Ljubljana - Kino Siska

04/03/22 CH - Lausanne - Les Docks

05/03/22 DE - Stuttgart - Wizemann

06/03/22 DE - München - Muffathalle

07/03/22 DE - Wiesbaden - Schlachthof

08/03/22 DE - Münster - Skaters Palace

09/03/22 NL - Utrecht - Tivoli Vredenburg Ronda

10/03/22 BE - Kortrijk - Depart

11/03/22 FR - Paris - L'Olympia

12/03/22 UK - London - The Forum / Beyond The Redshift Festival

with CASPIAN & HOLY FAWN

02/10 - LU Esch, Rockhal

03/10 - DE Cologne, Live Music Hall

04/10 - CH Geneva, Alhambra

05/10 - FR Toulouse, Le Metronum

06/10 - FR Biarritz, Atabal

07/10 - ES Barcelona, AMFest

08/10 - ES Madrid, But

09/10 - ES Porto, Amplifest

11/10 - FR Nantes, Stereolux

12/10 - FR Lille, Aeronef

13/10 - FR Strasbourg, La Laiterie

14/10 - NL Zwolle, Hedon

15/10 - DE Leipzig, Felsenkeller

16/10 - PL Wroclaw, A2

17/10 - HU Budapest, Durer Kert

19/10 - GR Athens, Fuzz Club