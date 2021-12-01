Cult of Luna announce new album ‘The Long Road North,’ share new song & video
Earlier this year, Swedish post-metal greats Cult of Luna released the new EP The Raging River earlier this year, and now they're set to release a new full-length album, The Long Road North, on February 11 via Metal Blade (pre-order on double opaque white vinyl). The album features contributions from Colin Stetson, Phoenix’s Christian Mazzalai, Laurent Brancowitz, and others, and the first single is the ten-plus minute "Cold Burn." It's as towering and epic as you'd expect from Cult of Luna, and it nails the heavy/melodic vibe that this band has done so well for over two decades.
"It's a big and cinematic sounding album," vocalist/guitarist Johannes Persson says. "I think one of the reasons why we have been able to be so productive the last couple of years is that we have been consistently writing from the heart. We have let our instincts guide us, and I think it's getting clearer where we are heading."
"The long road north is a long road home," he continues. "A direction dictated by a call that penetrates rock and echoes through the forest. It flows over every lake, accelerated by the wind. When it reaches you, you know it’s time. Time to move forward. You don’t know where it will lead but you put the trust in it. With eyes raised towards the midnight sun it pulls you closer. The road is long and the end is uncertain."
Listen to the new song and watch the video below. There's also an accompanying game for the song, and both the music video and game were created by Linus Johansson of North Kingdom Greenhouse. More info on the game coming soon to Cult of Luna's Instagram.
Cult of Luna are also doing Europe/UK tours in 2022, one with Alcest and Svalbard and one with Caspian and Holy Fawn. North American dates will be announced soon too. All currently announced dates are listed below.
Tracklist
1 - Cold Burn
2 - The Silver Arc
3 - Beyond I
4 - An Offering to the Wild
5 - Into the Night
6 - Full Moon
7 - The Long Road North
8 - Blood Upon Stone
9 - Beyond II
Cult of Luna -- 2022 Tour Dates
with ALCEST & SVALBARD
24/02/22 DK - Copenhagen - Vega
25/02/22 DE - Berlin - Huxley's
26/02/22 PL - Krakow - Klub Studio
27/02/22 PL - Warsaw - Progresja
28/02/22 CZ - Prague - Roxy
01/03/22 AT - Vienna - Arena
02/03/22 SI - Ljubljana - Kino Siska
04/03/22 CH - Lausanne - Les Docks
05/03/22 DE - Stuttgart - Wizemann
06/03/22 DE - München - Muffathalle
07/03/22 DE - Wiesbaden - Schlachthof
08/03/22 DE - Münster - Skaters Palace
09/03/22 NL - Utrecht - Tivoli Vredenburg Ronda
10/03/22 BE - Kortrijk - Depart
11/03/22 FR - Paris - L'Olympia
12/03/22 UK - London - The Forum / Beyond The Redshift Festival
with CASPIAN & HOLY FAWN
02/10 - LU Esch, Rockhal
03/10 - DE Cologne, Live Music Hall
04/10 - CH Geneva, Alhambra
05/10 - FR Toulouse, Le Metronum
06/10 - FR Biarritz, Atabal
07/10 - ES Barcelona, AMFest
08/10 - ES Madrid, But
09/10 - ES Porto, Amplifest
11/10 - FR Nantes, Stereolux
12/10 - FR Lille, Aeronef
13/10 - FR Strasbourg, La Laiterie
14/10 - NL Zwolle, Hedon
15/10 - DE Leipzig, Felsenkeller
16/10 - PL Wroclaw, A2
17/10 - HU Budapest, Durer Kert
19/10 - GR Athens, Fuzz Club