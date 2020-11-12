Cult of Luna announce new EP ft. Mark Lanegan

Cult of Luna have announced that they'll follow A Dawn to Fear (one of our favorites of 2019) with a new EP, The Raging River, on February 5 via Red Creek Recordings.

As the group explains:

'The Raging River' feels more like a bridge. A midpoint that needs to be crossed so we can finish what we started with 'A Dawn to Fear.' It’s a seamless continuation of the writing process and the creative mindset that has guided us for the last couple of years. It’s been an interesting as well as an introspective way of working, having our instinct leading the way and then having to figure out where it takes us. But not only has it been a linear journey, some aspects of it is clearly circular.

One song features Mark Lanegan, who Cult of Luna say they've wanted to work with for 15 years:

We have been a fan of Mark Lanegan for many years. So in 2005 when we wrote the song "And With Her Came the Birds," we had his voice in mind and the working title was "The Lanegan song." But we were not many years over 20 and our lack of self-confidence prevented us from even daring to ask. It took fifteen years for us to get the guts to ask him. Hearing his voice on “Inside of a dream” is nothing more than feeling that we’re inside of a dream.

The first pressing of the EP, limited to 500 copies with 5 exclusive vinyl variants, are currently available for pre-order on Red Creek Recordings' website. Check out the full tracklist below.

Mark Lanegan also has an upcoming Christmas album, Dark Mark Does Christmas 2020, due December 4. He also wrote the liner notes for anti-Trump punk supergroup Dead End America's debut EP; was featured on UK band Hey Colossus' new album; covered Bob Dylan with Greg Dulli, Galaxie 500 with Earth's Dylan Carlson, and Joy Division with Cold Cave; released his new album Straight Songs Of Sorrow earlier this year; and more.

THE RAGING RIVER TRACKLIST

Side A

1. Three Bridges

2. What I Leave Behind

3. Inside of A Dream - ft. Mark Lanegan

Side B

1. I Remember

2. Wave After Wave