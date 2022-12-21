Cult of Luna list their 10 favorite albums of 2022

Swedish post-metal lifers Cult of Luna released their great new album The Long Road North this year, and bandleader Johannes Persson also collaborated with Perturbator on an album under the name Final Light. And now they've made us a list of their 10 favorite albums of the year, including Birds In Row (the only non CoL-related band on CoL's new label Red Creek Recordings), some recent tourmates like Brutus, Holy Fawn, and A.A. Williams, fellow post-metal vets Cave In, the even-longer-running Swedish metal band Meshuggah, and more. Read on for their full list...

Cult of Luna's Favorite Albums of 2022

Brutus - Unison Life

Wovenhand - Silver Sash

Meshuggah - Immutable

Holy Fawn - Dimensional Bleed

Candy - Heaven is Here

GGGOLDDD - This Shame Should Not Be Mine

Trench - Encased in Chrome

A.A. Williams - As the Moon Rests

Birds In Row - Gris Klein

Cave In - Heavy Pendulum

Cult of Luna are also doing a Europe tour in 2023 with Russian Circles and Svalbard. Dates:

March 17 Copenhagen, DK - Store Vega

March 18 Berlin, DE - Huxleys

March 19 Wiesbaden, DE - Schlachthof

March 20 Utrecht, NL - Tivoli Ronda

March 21 Brussels, BE - AB

March 22 Paris, FR - Olympia

March 23 Stuttgart, DE - Wizemann

March 24 Lausanne, CH - Les Docks

March 25 Ljubljana, SI - Kino Siska

March 27 Vienna, AT - Arena

March 28 Munich, DE - Muffathalle

March 29 Prague, CZ - Roxy

March 30 Krakow, PL - Studio

March 31 Warsaw, PL - Progresja