Cult of Luna list their 10 favorite albums of 2022
Swedish post-metal lifers Cult of Luna released their great new album The Long Road North this year, and bandleader Johannes Persson also collaborated with Perturbator on an album under the name Final Light. And now they've made us a list of their 10 favorite albums of the year, including Birds In Row (the only non CoL-related band on CoL's new label Red Creek Recordings), some recent tourmates like Brutus, Holy Fawn, and A.A. Williams, fellow post-metal vets Cave In, the even-longer-running Swedish metal band Meshuggah, and more. Read on for their full list...
Cult of Luna's Favorite Albums of 2022
Brutus - Unison Life
Wovenhand - Silver Sash
Meshuggah - Immutable
Holy Fawn - Dimensional Bleed
Candy - Heaven is Here
GGGOLDDD - This Shame Should Not Be Mine
Trench - Encased in Chrome
A.A. Williams - As the Moon Rests
Birds In Row - Gris Klein
Cave In - Heavy Pendulum
--
Cult of Luna are also doing a Europe tour in 2023 with Russian Circles and Svalbard. Dates:
March 17 Copenhagen, DK - Store Vega
March 18 Berlin, DE - Huxleys
March 19 Wiesbaden, DE - Schlachthof
March 20 Utrecht, NL - Tivoli Ronda
March 21 Brussels, BE - AB
March 22 Paris, FR - Olympia
March 23 Stuttgart, DE - Wizemann
March 24 Lausanne, CH - Les Docks
March 25 Ljubljana, SI - Kino Siska
March 27 Vienna, AT - Arena
March 28 Munich, DE - Muffathalle
March 29 Prague, CZ - Roxy
March 30 Krakow, PL - Studio
March 31 Warsaw, PL - Progresja