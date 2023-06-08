Cultivate music & marijuana fest announces 2023 lineup (GZA, Murphy’s Law, more)

Riot Fest and Turnstyle Productions are launching a new music and cannabis fest in Chicago, Cultivate Festival, happening on August 25-27 at The Nursery, a new outdoor venue in the West Loop. The lineup includes GZA with The Funky Nomads (performing Liquid Swords), Murphy's Law, Earthless, Brant Bjork, Graveyard (their only US performance this year), The Pharcyde, Crumb, Mac Sabbath, Julian Marley and the Uprising, and more; see it in full below.

In addition to food trucks and cannabis education, multiple CBD products will be sold on site, and a shuttle bus to local dispensaries will also be available. Three-day and single-day passes are on sale now.

CULTIVATE FESTIVAL 2023 LINEUP

8/25

Crumb

Andy Frasco & the U.N.

Murphy’s Law

Lucky BC

Mac Sabbath

8/26

The Record Company

Graveyard

Black Lips

The Pharcyde

Brant Bjork

Dry Reef

8/27

GZA w/ The Funky Nomads (Performing Liquid Swords)

Julian Marley and the Uprising

Fishbone Afroman

Earthless

The Crombies

Holiday Highball