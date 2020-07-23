Culture Abuse singer issues statement: “I am so sorry to anyone I have hurt”

UPDATE: Culture Abuse have broken up.

The last two weeks have seen a wave of accusations of sexual misconduct and abuse in the garage rock and punk world, including some made against bands who were associated with Burger Records, which announced on Wednesday that it was shutting down entirely because of it.

David Kelling of Epitaph/6131 band Culture Abuse has made a statement via his Instagram, where he writes, "As these stories come up with how toxic the music scene has been, I have to recognize where I have been guilty of similar behaviors."

He continues, "10 years ago I was 22 and slept with a 17-year-old. I led her on and pressured her and over time left the relationship without checking in on her feelings. Now come to find out it caused pain that she has had to deal with all the time. She did not deserve that in any way. We spoke on the phone today with both of our partners present and she said she accepted my apology, although she didn’t have to." He added in post's comments, "The person had every right to speak up and let out everything she has kept inside."

Kelling goes on to write, "this is not the only instance where someone deserves an apology," and "the guilt I have felt has been overwhelming and I didn’t know how to open up or go back and fix it on my own. Or to tell people I do not want to be put on a pedestal because I have been a fuck up that’s trying to work on myself," and concludes with "I know this doesn’t fix the past mistakes or excuse me from the work I know that I need to continue to do. I recognize that it is time that I find the help I need and do my best to right my wrongs. I am so sorry to anyone I have hurt. Nothing makes it better but I promise to try and do my part. If anyone wants to reach out PLEASE DO. I want to be better and I want to be fully accountable."

You can read David Kelling's full statement below.

There is no easy way of saying this. I have wanted to open up about it for a while, but didn’t know how to really until now. I have to be completely honest and accountable. There are times in my life where I haven’t been the best person, to say the absolute least. Growing up with a disability I process my feelings in some unhealthy ways. I had a lot of anger and frustration that caused me to lean on sex and drugs and manipulation to cope with depression and emotional issues instead of seeking real help. And I didn’t stop to reflect on how my actions may have harmed people. As these stories come up with how toxic the music scene has been, I have to recognize where I have been guilty of similar behaviors. 10 years ago I was 22 and slept with a 17-year-old. I led her on and pressured her and over time left the relationship without checking in on her feelings. Now come to find out it caused pain that she has had to deal with all the time. She did not deserve that in any way. We spoke on the phone today with both of our partners present and she said she accepted my apology, though she didn’t have to. But this is not the only instance where someone deserves an apology and this has not been the only time where I have acted without considering others emotions. The guilt I have felt has been overwhelming and I didn’t know how to open up or go back and fix it on my own. Or to tell people I do not want to be put on a pedestal because I have been a fuck up that’s trying to work on myself. Three years ago I met my girlfriend and she’s been pivotal in showing me the ways my behaviors are wrong and how to be a better partner and person. I’ve tried to grow as a person and love myself and treat the people in my life with empathy. I’m far from perfect, but I have been trying. And I’ve reflected and grappled with the angry younger person I was. I know this doesn’t fix the past mistakes or excuse me from the work I know that I need to continue to do. I recognize that it is time that I find the help I need and do my best to right my wrongs. I am so sorry to anyone I have hurt. Nothing makes it better but I promise to try and do my part. If anyone wants to reach out PLEASE DO. I want to be better and I want to be fully accountable.

--

Meanwhile, Nobunny's Justin Champlin has responded following Burger Records' shutdown: "I fucked up bad...I used my power and influence to take advantage of young women and teenage girls," and that "Nobunny is over."

The Growlers have responded to sexual misconduct allegations made against members of the band, and keyboardist Adam Wolcott Smith left the band, making a statement of his own.

SWMRS' Joey Armstrong, son of Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong, responded to allegations of abuse made by The Regrettes' Lydia Night.

Cherry Glazerr's Clementine Creevy accused her former bandmate, Buttertones bassist Sean Redman, of statutory rape.

Many other artists, including Shannon and the Clams, La Luz, King Tuff, Cassie Ramone, Colleen Green, Bleached, and Surfbort have also responded to the shutdown and allegations.

UPDATE: Culture Abuse have broken up.