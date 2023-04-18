Culture Club announce summer tour with Howard Jones and Berlin
Culture Club have announced The Letting It Go Show tour, which has them out this summer with fellow '80s acts Howard Jones and Berlin. The 25-date trek begins July 13 in West Palm Beach, FL and hits Atlanta, Nashville, Toronto, Chicago, Austin, and more before wrapping up in Concord, CA on August 20. All dates are listed below.
The tour hits the NYC area on July 23 at Jones Beach in Wantagh, NY and July 26 at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ. Tickets for all dates of the tour go on sale Friday, April 21 at 10 AM with presales beforehand.
CULTURE CLUB - THE LETTING IT GO SHOW 2023 TOUR DATES:
Thu Jul 13 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Sat Jul 15 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sun Jul 16 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily's Place Amphitheatre
Tue Jul 18 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Wed Jul 19 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Thu Jul 20 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
Sat Jul 22 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Sun Jul 23 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre
Tue Jul 25 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Wed Jul 26 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Fri Jul 28 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Sat Jul 29 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
Sun Jul 30 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann
Tue Aug 01 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Thu Aug 03 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Fri Aug 04 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sat Aug 05 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Tue Aug 08 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
Thu Aug 10 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Fri Aug 11 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sat Aug 12 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Mon Aug 14 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
Fri Aug 18 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 19 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sun Aug 20 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion