cumgirl8 sign to 4AD & share “cicciolina,” touring with Le Tigre, more

NYC post-punks cumgirl8 have announced their signing to 4AD with single "cicciolina." It's the four-piece's first song of 2023, and their sixth single since their start in late 2019. The band of Lida Fox (bass), Veronika Vilim (guitar), Chase Lombardo (drums) and Avishag Rodrigues (guitar) formed in New York as a feminist punk project, sharing debut double single "Hourglass"/"Answer" just prior to the beginning of the pandemic. Later in 2020, they shared their self-titled LP, which featured single "Cherry Nipples," and they followed it up in 2021 with EP RIPcumgirl8.

The band have cited Cocteau Twins, ESG, Suicide, B-52s, Madonna and influences and you can hear that in "cicciolina," which bangs with off-kilter percussion and blaring synths to tell the story of the real life Hungarian-Italian pornstar-turned-politician of the same name.

cicciolina is an Italian icon, porn star and former politician elected to parliament in the 90s. as a politician she advocated for human rights and the eradication of nuclear weapons. Cicciolina said ‘make sex not war’ and used her divine power of femininity to troll the status quo while disrupting it from the inside. We feel her ideals are foundational to the cumgirl8 philosophy of subversive change, peace, and strength in vulnerability. We hope she loves our song, we love her very much. cicciolina is cumgirl1.

"cicciolina" comes with a tongue-in-cheek video game-inspired music video directed by Emmie America. Check it out below.

cumgirl8 are celebrating the single release and 4AD signing with a one-off hometown show on April 20 at Nublu with fellow NYC bands Lustsickpuppy and Thoom. Tonight (4/19), they'll play a DJ set at Baby's All Right, opening for Debby Friday. They'll also be touring in the UK and Europe in the coming weeks, including a few festival sets, and opening for Le Tigre at a handful of North American shows. All dates below.

cumgirl8 -- 2023 Tour Dates

4/19 - New York City, NY @ Baby’s All Right (DJ Set)

4/20 - New York City, NY @ Nublu

5/9 - London, UK @ Moth Club

5/11 - Brighton, UK @ Great Escape

5/12 - Leeds, UK @ Headrow House

5/13 - Margate, UK @ Justines

5/15 - Southampton, UK @ Heartbreakers

5/17 - Paris, France @ Pop Up!

5/18 - Gent, BE @ Trepunt

5/19 - Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling Festival

5/20 - Le Havre, FR @ Foul Weather Festival

5/25 - Madrid, ES @ Wurlitzer Ballroom

5/26 - Donosti, Dabadaba

5/29 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera

6/9 - Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret

6/17 - Kriens, CH @ B-Sides Festival

6/18 - Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby

7/1 - Oakland, CA @ Mosswood Meltdown Festival

7/7 - Trenčín, Slovakia @ Pohoda Festival

7/21 - Toronto, ON @ History*

7/22 - Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia*

7/24 - Boston, MA @ Royale*

8/18 - Wales, UK @ Greenman Festival

8/19 - Glasgow, SC @ Core Festival

8/30 - Berlin, DE @ Popkultur Festival

11/10 - 11/11 - Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Festival

* = w/ Le Tigre