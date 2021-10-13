‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Season 11 premieres this month (watch the trailer)

“I hate people individually but love mankind," says Larry David in the trailer for Curb Your Enthusiasm's 11th season. It's refreshing to know that in a tumultuous time, some things never change. While it doesn't look like the pandemic has entered Curb's universe, Larry finds himself annoyed by lots of other things, like traffic, religion and towels. Most of Larry's friends, enemies and frenemies are back, including Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, Richard Lewis, Cheryl Hines, Jon Hamm, Vince Vaughn, and Richard Kind, and also spotted in the S11 trailer are Seth Rogen, Patton Oswalt, and Rob Morrow. Watch the trailer below.

Season 11 of Curb Your Enthusiasm will premiere on HBO and HBO Max on October 24.

In other HBO news: Succession returns this Sunday.