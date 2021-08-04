Current 93 ‘Her Ghost Sings Spheres’ NYC show on BrooklynVegan presale (password here)

Tickets for November 1, 2022 Current 93 show at Warsaw��go on BrooklynVegan presale today at 10 AM. Use presale code CurrentBV.

Our presale runs through Thursday, August 5 at 10 PM and if you miss out, tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (8/6) at 10 AM.

This is one of four Current 93 shows at Warsaw and is unique among the others: the band will be performing Her Ghost Sings Spheres, an extremely limited edition album which will is not available on streaming services, so this will be a rare chance to hear its songs. The band will also be recording the show for a possible live album.

These 2022 shows will be Current 93's first in NYC in over a decade. The 10/30 show is sold out, but you can still get tickets for the 10/29 and Halloween shows.