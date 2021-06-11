Current 93 reschedule NYC shows for Halloween 2022

Current 93, the long-running and prolific “Hallucinatory Patripassianist rock group" led by David Tibet, were supposed to play their first NYC shows in over 10 years last April but those didn't happen thanks to the pandemic. They were rescheduled for March of this year, which didn't happen either, but they've now been rescheduled for hopefully the last time, and are set to happen Halloween weekend 2022 on October 29, 30 & 31 at Warsaw.

The band say, "We are OverMoon to announce the rescheduled C93 Channellings at Lovely Warsaw in Brooklyn, NYC. These days and dates are FarFarAway, as Slade sang in one of my favourite singles, but at last we will come and PickNick with NYC’s TrickNicks… SeeYouThen / AmenAmen."

Tickets for all three Brooklyn shows are on sale now and "Tickets for the previous and postponed NYC Channellings at Warsaw in 2020 and 2021 will still be valid for these NYC Channellings at Warsaw at Hallowe’en 2022." Refunds are available at point of purchase as well.

It sounds like there may be a fourth NYC show added too: "Please keep Tuesday 1 November 2022 in your NYC Diary too, because—'The burden of Dumah. He calleth to me out of Seir, Watchman, what of the night? Watchman, what of the night?' (Isaiah XXI: 11)."

In other news, Current 93 write, "We should be receiving the date for this postponed HopScotch very soon too—which is likely to be in October 2022. More news as G+D gives it to me and us and you."

In other related news, David Tibet's first two solo albums -- Fontelautus and Ferelith -- were recently reissued on vinyl and CD and are available here. You can listen to Current 93's 2018 album The Light is Leaving Us All below.