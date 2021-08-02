Current 93 to perform ‘Her Ghost Sings Spheres’ at 4th NYC show (BrooklynVegan presale)

Current 93 rescheduled their NYC shows for Halloween Weekend 2022, and they've just announced a fourth night, happening November 1 at Warsaw. The show will feature Current 93 performing Her Ghost Sings Spheres, an extremely limited edition album which will not available on streaming services, so this will be a rare chance to hear its songs. The band will also be recording the show for a possible live album.

Tickets for the 11/1/2022 show go on sale Friday, August 6 at 10 AM but you can get them early with the BrooklynVegan presale that runs Wednesday, August 4 at 10 AM through Thursday, August 5 at 10 PM. Check back here on Wednesday morning for the password.

As for the other shows, which are Current 93's first NYC dates in over a decade, the 10/30 show is sold out, but you can still get tickets for the 10/29 and Halloween shows.