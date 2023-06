Oklahoma heavy shoegazers Cursetheknife have announced a new album, There's A Place I Can Rest, due September 8 via New Morality Zine (pre-order). It features recent single "The Gift" as well as the just-released "Parasite," and both show off different sides of this band's sound. "The Gift" is a real riffy one, while "Parasite" goes for something more ethereal. Listen to both below.