Cursive announce more ‘Domestica’ shows; Bright Eyes tour dates too
Cursive have announced more dates of their tour celebrating their 2000 album, Domestica. Dates kick off April 21 in Fort Collins, CO and include shows in Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Austin, Madison, and more before wrapping things up in Chicago on May 19. Most dates are with Neva Dinova and you can check out the full tour schedule below.
In the middle of their tour, Cursive will open for old friends Bright Eyes in Tulsa on May 14. That's part of a short run of Bright Eyes dates that also includes a Chicago show on May 12 at new venue The Salt Shed with Tim Kinsella and Jenny Pulse. The other BE dates do not have openers attached yet. Check out all dates below.
Pick up the Deluxe Edition of Domestica in the BV shop.
CURSIVE - 2023 TOUR DATES
4/21/23 - Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s*
4/22/23 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater*
4/23/23 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge*
4/24/23 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux*
4/25/23 - Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge*
4/26/23 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre*
4/27/23 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern*
4/29/23 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios*
4/30/23 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios*
5/2/23 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill*
5/3/23 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill*
5/4/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Teragram Ballroom*
5/5/23 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar*
5/6/23 - Pomona, CA @ The Glass House*
5/7/23 - Las Vegas, NV @ Backstage Bar & Billiards*
5/8/23 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom*
5/9/23 - El Paso, TX @ The Lowbrow Palace*
5/11/23 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger*
5/12/23 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk (outside)*
5/13/23 - Dallas, TX @ The Kessler Theater*
5/14/23 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom#
5/16/23 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room*
5/17/23 - Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon*
5/18/23 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line*
5/19/23 - Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge*
* Neva Dinova supports
# supporting Bright Eyes
BRIGHT EYES - 2023 TOUR DATES
05-10 Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater
05-11 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
05-12 Chicago, IL - Salt Shed
05-13 Columbia, MO - Rose Park
05-14 Tulsa, OK - Cain’s Ballroom *
05-15 Little Rock, AR - The Hall
05-17 San Antonio, TX - Aztec Tehater
05-18 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
05-21 Guadalajara, Mexico - Corona Capital Guadalajara
* with Cursive