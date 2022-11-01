Cursive announce December shows playing ‘Domestica’ in full
Cursive recently reissued their beloved third LP, 2000's Domestica, for its belated 20th anniversary, and they're playing it in full supporting Thursday at some holiday shows in December. After those wrap up, they've announced some more headlining dates, where they'll also be performing the album. See all dates below.
The new Domestica shows include an intimate Brooklyn date, happening on December 18 at Saint Vitus. Tickets are on sale now.
CURSIVE: 2022 TOUR
11/30 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East
12/1 - Kalamazoo, MI - Bell’s Eccentric Cafe
12/2 - Detroit, MI - El Club
12/3 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II^
12/4 - Joliet, IL - The Forge^
12/5 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom^
12/6 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre^
12/7 - Ville de Québec, QC - Imperial Bell+
12/9 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre^
12/10 - Providence, RI - Fete Music Hall^
12/11 Millersville, PA - Phantom Power^
12/13 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground^
12/14 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s
12/15 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally’s^
12/16 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount^
12/17 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance^
12/18 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus
12/19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Cafe
12/20 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups
12/21 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway
^ with Thursday & Anthony Green
+ with Thursday