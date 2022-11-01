Cursive announce December shows playing ‘Domestica’ in full

Cursive recently reissued their beloved third LP, 2000's Domestica, for its belated 20th anniversary, and they're playing it in full supporting Thursday at some holiday shows in December. After those wrap up, they've announced some more headlining dates, where they'll also be performing the album. See all dates below.

The new Domestica shows include an intimate Brooklyn date, happening on December 18 at Saint Vitus. Tickets are on sale now.

CURSIVE: 2022 TOUR

11/30 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

12/1 - Kalamazoo, MI - Bell’s Eccentric Cafe

12/2 - Detroit, MI - El Club

12/3 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II^

12/4 - Joliet, IL - The Forge^

12/5 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom^

12/6 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre^

12/7 - Ville de Québec, QC - Imperial Bell+

12/9 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre^

12/10 - Providence, RI - Fete Music Hall^

12/11 Millersville, PA - Phantom Power^

12/13 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground^

12/14 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s

12/15 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally’s^

12/16 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount^

12/17 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance^

12/18 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus

12/19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Cafe

12/20 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups

12/21 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway

^ with Thursday & Anthony Green

+ with Thursday