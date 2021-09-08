Curtis Harding preps new LP, shares “Can’t Hide It” video ft Anthony Mackie

Curtis Harding has announced new album If Words Were Flowers which will be out November 5 via ANTI-. The album was produced by Sam Cohen and the title comes from a saying -- "Give me my flowers while I’m still here" that his mother used to say to him. “That’s what this album is,” Harding says. “It’s me giving my flowers to the world, to anybody who needs to hear what these songs have to say right now.”

The album includes this year's single, "Hopeful, and the new single is the soulful, groovy "Can't Hide It." The video, directed by Michele Civetta, features Anthony Mackie, aka The Falcon in the Marvel cinematic universe, and Omar Dorsey (Queen Sugar). (You might also recognize Alix Brown of Golden Triangle and Xray Eyeballs as a dancer.) It's all set on a fictional '70s variety series, The Velvet Touch, and you can watch that below.

Curtis will be on tour in Europe starting in February and those dates are listed below.

Tracklist:

1. If Words Were Flowers

2. Hopeful

3. Can’t Hide It

4. With You

5. Explore

6. Where Is The Love

7. The One

8. So Low

9. Forever More

10. It’s A Wonder

11. I Won’t Let You Down

CURTIS HARDING - 2022 EUROPEAN TOUR DATES

2/26 – Madrid, Spain – Sala Cats

2/27 – Barcelona, Spain – Sala Razzmatazz

2/28 – Montpellier, France – Rockstore

3/2 – Bordeaux, France – Rocher de Paalmer

3/3 – Nantes, France – La Soufflerie

3/4 – La Rochelle, France – La Sirene

3/6 – Paris, France – La Cigale

3/7 – Brussels, Belgium – Botanique Orangerie

3/8 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

3/9 – Rotterdam, Netherlands – Maassilo

3/10 – Köln, Germany – Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld

3/12 – Hamburg, Germany – Mojo Club

3/13 – København, Denmark – Hotel Cecil

3/15 – Berlin, Germany – Metropol Berlin

3/17 – Munich, Germany – Ampere

3/18 – Vienna, Austria – Club Porgy & Bess

3/20 – Milan, Italy – Biko

3/21 – Zurich, Switzerland – Mascotte

3/22 – Besançon, France – La Rodia

3/24 – London, UK – Electric Brixton

3/25 – Bristol, UK – Thekla

3/26 – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club

3/27 – Glasgow, UK – King Tuts Wah Wah Hut

3/28 – Manchester, UK – Gorilla

3/30 – Dublin, Ireland – Whelan’s