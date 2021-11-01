Curtis Harding shares “Explore” from new album, announces 2022 tour



Curtis Harding's new album If Words Were Flowers is out Friday, and here's one final early taste before the whole thing drops. Sprinkled with spacey synths, "Explore" is a groovy psychedelic soul love song, and you can listen below.

You can catch Curtis on tour in January, with shows in Atlanta, Athens, DC, NYC (Bowery Ballroom on 1/21), San Diego, Los Angeles (Teragram Ballroom on 1/25), San Francisco, Portland and Seattle. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, November 5 at 10 AM local time.

All tour dates are listed below.

CURTIS HARDING - 2022 TOUR DATES

1/14 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

1/15 – Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre

1/17 – Washington DC – The Black Cat

1/21 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

1/24 – San Diego, CA – Music Box

1/25 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

1/26 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

1/28 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

1/29 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

2/26 – Madrid, Spain – Cats

2/27 – Barcelona, Spain – Sala Razzmatazz

2/28 – Montpellier, France – Rockstore

3/2 – Bordeaux, France – Rocher de Palmer

3/3 – Nantes, France – La Soufflerie

3/4 – La Rochelle, France – La Sirene

3/6 – Paris, France – La Cigale

3/7 – Brussels, Belgium – Botanique Orangerie

3/8 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

3/9 – Rotterdam, Netherlands – Maassilo

3/10 – Köln, Germany – Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld

3/12 – Hamburg, Germany – Mojo Club

3/13 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Hotel Cecil

3/15 – Berlin, Germany – Metropol Berlin

3/16 – Prague, Czech Republic - JazzDock

3/17 – Munich, Germany – Ampere

3/18 – Vienna, Austria – Club Porgy & Bess

3/20 – Milan, Italy – Biko

3/21 – Zurich, Switzerland – Mascotte

3/22 – Besançon, France – La Rodia

3/24 – London, UK – Electric Brixton

3/25 – Bristol, UK – Thekla

3/26 – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club

3/27 – Glasgow, UK – King Tuts Wah Wah Hut

3/28 – Manchester, UK – Gorilla

3/30 – Dublin, Ireland – Whelan’s