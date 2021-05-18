Curtis Harding shares “Hopeful,” first new single in 3 years (watch the video)

Curtis Harding is back with his first new music in three years. "Hopeful" is a protest anthem that, as the title suggest, is sprinkled with optimism. “I wrote [“Hopeful”] some time ago but in theory it goes far beyond a time and place,” Harding says. “I’ve always tried to carry it (Hope) wherever I am. Darkness find us all, hope allows us the fortitude to seek out the light.” Produced by Harding and Sam Cohen (who worked on 2017's Face Your Fear), "Hopeful" still finds him working in that updated psychedelic soul style which sounds great here.

The video for "Hopeful" was directed by photojournalist Lynsey Weatherspoon and was shot in the West End of Atlanta. “Working on the visuals for 'Hopeful' was very cathartic because it gave me the chance to revisit and reflect on the activities from 2020,” Weatherspoon says. “Curtis' song really brings home what we're all feeling and how we can progress to the hope we have for our future. His energy is unmatched and he immersed himself into the process, which helped us create a powerful storyline for the video. Being able to really bring home the meaning of the song within several areas of Atlanta really made this project a success. I know 'Hopeful' will be able to bring a sense of place in a world that we desire love and peace to be spread abound.”

Watch the video below.