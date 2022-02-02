Cut Copy announce North American tour, including Red Rocks & 2 nights at Webster Hall

Australian dance band Cut Copy released Freeze Melt during the height of the pandemic in August 2020, and are now finally touring it. They've just announced North American dates leading up to their appearance at Pasadena's Just Like Heaven festival. Suzanne Kraft will open all headlining dates.

Things kick off on April 23 at Red Rocks in Colorado, and include two nights at NYC's Webster Hall on May 8 & 9. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, February 4 at 10 AM local time.

All tour dates are listed, along with a stream of Freeze Melt, below.

Just Like Heaven also features The Shins, Interpol, M.I.A., Modest Mouse, Block Party, Franz Ferdinand, The Hives and more.

CUT COPY - 2022 TOUR DATES

Sat, APR 23 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO

Mon, APR 25 - Granada Theater - Dallas, TX

Tue, APR 26 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

Wed, APR 27 - Stubbs BBQ - Austin, TX

Sat, APR 30 - Festival Vaivén 2022 - Tehuixtla, Mexico

Tue, MAY 3 - The Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, Canada

Wed, MAY 4 - Paradise Rock Club - Boston, MA

Fri, MAY 6 - 9:30 Club - Washington, DC

Sun, MAY 8 - Webster Hall - New York, NY

Mon, MAY 9 - Webster Hall - New York, NY

Wed, MAY 11 - The Vic Theatre - Chicago, IL

Thu, MAY 12 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN

Tue, MAY 17 - The Showbox - Seattle, WA

Wed, MAY 18 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR

Thu, MAY 19 - Fox Theater - Oakland, CA

Sat, MAY 21 - Just Like Heaven 2022 - Pasadena, CA

Mon, OCT 24 - Whelan's - Dublin, Ireland

Tue, OCT 25 - Brudenell Social Club - Leeds, United Kingdom

Wed, OCT 26 - Cut Copy Presents - London, United Kingdom

Thu, OCT 27 - Cut Copy Presents - London, United Kingdom

Sat, OCT 29 - Melkweg - Amsterdam, Netherlands

Sun, OCT 30 - La Machine du Moulin Rouge - Paris, France

Tue, NOV 1 - Sala Apolo - Barcelona, Spain

Wed, NOV 2 - Sala Moon - Cabañas De La Sagra, Spain

Thu, NOV 3 - Sala Riviera - Madrid, Spain

Fri, NOV 4 - Coliseu dos Recreios - Lisboa, Portugal