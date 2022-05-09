Cut Copy began two-night Webster Hall run (pics, setlist)

Australian band Cut Copy's North American tour hit NYC on Sunday (5/8) for the first of two nights at Webster Hall. This trek is in support of 2020's Freeze, Melt and the band played half of that on Sunday night, alongside indie bangers like "Need You Now," "Hearts on Fire," and "Lights and Music." Check out the Webster Hall night 1 setlist and photos, including opener Suzanne Kraft, by Sachyn Mital, below.

Tickets for tonight's Cut Copy show at Webster Hall are still available. Their tour culminates in the Just Like Heaven festival in Pasadena, and all upcoming dates are listed below.

Fans going to shows on this tour will want to check out the merch table, as they're selling Cut Copy's brand new Collected Works 2001/2011 box set which is otherwise sold out.

SETLIST: Cut/Copy @ Webster Hall 5/8/2022

Standing in the Middle of the Field

Feel the Love

Take Me Over

Cold Water

Out There on the Ice

Let Me Show You Love

Love Is All We Share

Like Breaking Glass

Corner of the Sky

Stars Last Me a Lifetime

Lights and Music

Saturdays

Sun God

Need You Now

Encore:

Running in the Grass

Hearts on Fire

CUT COPY 2022 TOUR DATES

Mon, MAY 9 - Webster Hall - New York, NY

Wed, MAY 11 - The Vic Theatre - Chicago, IL

Thu, MAY 12 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN

Sun, MAY 15 - Ogden Theatre - Denver, CO

Tue, MAY 17 - The Showbox - Seattle, WA

Wed, MAY 18 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR

Thu, MAY 19 - Fox Theater - Oakland, CA

Sat, MAY 21 - Just Like Heaven 2022 - Pasadena, CA

Sat, JUN 25 - Mallorca Live Festival 2022 - Magaluf, Spain

Mon, OCT 24 - Whelan's - Dublin, Ireland

Tue, OCT 25 - Brudenell Social Club - Leeds, United Kingdom

Wed, OCT 26 - Cut Copy Presents - London, United Kingdom

Thu, OCT 27 - Cut Copy Presents - London, United Kingdom

Sat, OCT 29 - Melkweg - Amsterdam, Netherlands

Sun, OCT 30 - La Machine du Moulin Rouge - Paris, France

Tue, NOV 1 - Sala Apolo - Barcelona, Spain

Wed, NOV 2 - Sala Moon - Cabañas De La Sagra, Spain

Thu, NOV 3 - Sala Riviera - Madrid, Spain

Fri, NOV 4 - Coliseu dos Recreios - Lisboa, Portugal