Cut Copy began two-night Webster Hall run (pics, setlist)
Australian band Cut Copy's North American tour hit NYC on Sunday (5/8) for the first of two nights at Webster Hall. This trek is in support of 2020's Freeze, Melt and the band played half of that on Sunday night, alongside indie bangers like "Need You Now," "Hearts on Fire," and "Lights and Music." Check out the Webster Hall night 1 setlist and photos, including opener Suzanne Kraft, by Sachyn Mital, below.
Tickets for tonight's Cut Copy show at Webster Hall are still available. Their tour culminates in the Just Like Heaven festival in Pasadena, and all upcoming dates are listed below.
Fans going to shows on this tour will want to check out the merch table, as they're selling Cut Copy's brand new Collected Works 2001/2011 box set which is otherwise sold out.
SETLIST: Cut/Copy @ Webster Hall 5/8/2022
Standing in the Middle of the Field
Feel the Love
Take Me Over
Cold Water
Out There on the Ice
Let Me Show You Love
Love Is All We Share
Like Breaking Glass
Corner of the Sky
Stars Last Me a Lifetime
Lights and Music
Saturdays
Sun God
Need You Now
Encore:
Running in the Grass
Hearts on Fire
CUT COPY 2022 TOUR DATES
Mon, MAY 9 - Webster Hall - New York, NY
Wed, MAY 11 - The Vic Theatre - Chicago, IL
Thu, MAY 12 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN
Sun, MAY 15 - Ogden Theatre - Denver, CO
Tue, MAY 17 - The Showbox - Seattle, WA
Wed, MAY 18 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR
Thu, MAY 19 - Fox Theater - Oakland, CA
Sat, MAY 21 - Just Like Heaven 2022 - Pasadena, CA
Sat, JUN 25 - Mallorca Live Festival 2022 - Magaluf, Spain
Mon, OCT 24 - Whelan's - Dublin, Ireland
Tue, OCT 25 - Brudenell Social Club - Leeds, United Kingdom
Wed, OCT 26 - Cut Copy Presents - London, United Kingdom
Thu, OCT 27 - Cut Copy Presents - London, United Kingdom
Sat, OCT 29 - Melkweg - Amsterdam, Netherlands
Sun, OCT 30 - La Machine du Moulin Rouge - Paris, France
Tue, NOV 1 - Sala Apolo - Barcelona, Spain
Wed, NOV 2 - Sala Moon - Cabañas De La Sagra, Spain
Thu, NOV 3 - Sala Riviera - Madrid, Spain
Fri, NOV 4 - Coliseu dos Recreios - Lisboa, Portugal