Cut Worms announces new album, tour & Brooklyn residency, shares “Ballad of the Texas King”

Max Clarke has announced his self-titled third album as Cut Worms which will be out July 21 via Jagjaguwar. The album is his first in three years and features Brian & Michael DʼAddorio of The Lemon Twigs and Rick Spataro of Florist, alongside longtime bandmates John Andrews (keyboards), Keven Louis Lareau (bass), and Noah Bond (drums). Clarke aimed this time to pare his songs down to only what he thought was essential, asking “How much can I say and give in a limited amount of time?"

The first single is "Ballad of the Texas King," which finds his melodic gifts still in fine form. Clarke says it's “sort of ʻthe bridgeʼ between my last record and the new one. Itʼs a murder ballad, and as is common in murder ballads, deals with promise and innocence being snuffed out.” It comes with a striking video directed by Clay Tatum. "[Tatum] and Whitmer Thomas used one of my songs in their recent film The Civil Dead which I very much enjoyed and so I sought them out to do my video. Iʼm real pleased with how it came out and I think it puts the song in another dimension." Watch that below.

Cut Worms will do a three-show residency at Brooklyn's Union Pool on July 7, 14 and 21, and will then go on a North American tour starting September 5 at Wonder Bar in Asbury Park. All dates are listed below.

Cut Worms - Cut Worms - Album Art loading...

Cut Worms:

1. Donʼt Fade Out

2. Take it and Smile

3. Ballad of the Texas King

4. Iʼll Never Make It

5. Is it Magic?

6. Letʼs Go Out On The Town

7. Living Inside

8. Use Your Love! (Right Now)

9. Too Bad

Cut Worms - 2023 Tour Dates

Fri. July 7 - Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

Fri. July 14 - Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

Fri. July 21 - Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

Tue. Sept. 5 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Wonder Bar

Wed. Sept. 6 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd Music House

Fri. Sept. 8 - Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

Sat. Sept. 9 - Nashville, TN @ Blue Room at Third Man Records

Mon. Sept. 11 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

Tue. Sept. 12 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

Wed. Sept. 13 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

Fri. Sept. 15 - Dallas, TX @ Dada

Sat. Sept. 16 - Austin, TX @ The Ballroom

Mon. Sept. 18 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

Tue. Sept. 19 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

Thu. Sept. 21 - Costa Mesa, CA @ The Wayfarer

Fri. Sept. 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

Mon. Sept. 25 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Louʼs at The Crocodile

Tue. Sept. 26 - Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

Wed. Sept. 27 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

Fri. Sept. 29 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

Sat. Sept. 30 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

Mon. Oct. 2 - Kansas City, MO @ recordBar

Tue. Oct. 3 - Saint Paul, MN @ Turf Club

Wed. Oct. 4 - Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music

Fri. Oct. 6 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom & Tavern

Sun. Oct. 8 - Ann Arbor, MI @ Bling Pig

Mon. Oct. 9 - Toronto, On @ Horseshoe Tavern