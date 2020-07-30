Cut Worms announces new double album, shares two songs

Max Clarke will release Nobody Lives Here Anymore, his new album as Cut Worms, on October 9 via Jagjaguwar. It's a double album and he made it last year in Memphis at Sam Phillips Recording Studio with producer Matt Ross-Spang. The location certainly fits with Cut Worms' lonesome, twangy pop sound that often gets compared to The Everly Brothers. He laid down the basic tracks quickly and live with drummer Noah Bond, opting for feel over precision, and then went back and augmented them with orchestration and crack session musicians.

Max says the album title refers to “throwaway consumer culture and how the postwar commercial wet dreams never came true, how nothing is made to last," adding, "It’s about homesickness for childhood, for a place that never really existed."

Nobody Lives Here Anymore contains his "Natural Disaster"/"Baby Come On" single from earlier this year, as well as "Castle in the Clouds," and he's just shared two more: "Sold My Soul" and "God Bless the Day," both of which are terrific and sound transmitted from another sepia-toned era.

You can watch the video for "Sold My Soul" and listen to "God Bless the Day" -- and check out the album's artwork and tracklist -- below.

Nobody Lives Here Anymore tracklist

1. The Heat Is On

2. Unnatural Disaster

3. Last Words To A Refugee

4. All The Roads

5. Every Once In A While

6. Looks Like Rain

7. A Love So Fine

8. Veteran’s Day

9. Sold My Soul

10. Castle In The Clouds

11. Baby Come On

12. Walk With Me

13. Won’t Get It Right

14. Always On My Mind

15. The Golden Sky

16. God Bless The Day

17. Cave of Phantoms