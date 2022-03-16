Cut Worms announces spring tour with John Andrews & The Yawns

Max Clarke released his second Cut Worms album, Nobody Lives Here Anymore, in the fall of 2020, and hasn't been able to tour it yet, but he'll finally hit the road for dates surrounding his appearance at Wilco's Solid Sound Festival. John Andrew & The Yawns will be joining him to both open the shows and to play as his backing band, and stops include NYC, DC, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, Milwaukee, St Paul, Davenport, Louisville, Nashville, Atlanta, Asheville, Columbus, Lexington, and Cleveland.

The NYC show happens May 27 at Bowery Ballroom, and tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, March 18 at 10 AM.

All dates are listed, along with a stream of Nobody Lives Here Anymore, below.

CUT WORMS / JOHN ANDREWS & THE YAWNS - 2022 TOUR DATES

5/25/2022 - WASHINGTON, DC SONGBYRD MUSIC HOUSE & RECORD CAFE

5/26/2022 - PHILADELPHIA, PA - THE FOUNDRY AT THE FILLMORE

5/27/2022 - NEW YORK, NY - THE BOWERY BALLROOM

5/28/2022 NORTH ADAMS, MA - SOLID SOUND FESTIVAL AT MASS MoCA

5/30/2022 - MONTREAL, QC - BAR LE RITZ PDB

5/31/2022 - TORONTO, ON - MONARCH TAVERN

6/03/2022 - CHICAGO, IL - SLEEPING VILLAGE

6/04/2022 - MILWAUKEE, WI - CACTUS CLUB

6/05/2022 - SAINT PAUL, MN - TURF CLUB

6/07/2022 DAVENPORT, IA - RACCOON MOTEL

6/08/2022 LOUISVILLE, KY - ZANZABAR

6/09/2022 NASHVILLE, TN - BLUE ROOM AT THIRD MAN RECORDS

6/I0/2022 - ATLANTA, GA - THE EARL

6/I1/2022 - ASHEVILLE, NC - THE GREY EAGLE

6/13/2022 - COLUMBUS, OH - A&R MUsIc BAR

6/14/2022 - LEXINGTON, KY - THE BURL

6/15/2022 - CLEVELAND, OH - BEACHLAND BALLROOM