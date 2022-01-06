Cy Dune (Seth from Akron/Family) preps new album — listen to “Against Face”

Cy Dune, the bluesy, garage punk solo project of Akron/Family's Seth Olinsky, will release a new album, Against Face, on March 3 via Lightning Studios. We've got the premiere of the record's blistering title track.

Seth describes "Against Face" as a “a sort of ranty, self aware sincerest jab at the modern cultural techno rat race problem we humans all have, with a little nod to 'No Fun’ from The Stooges.” (You definitely hear The Stooges). “But ultimately, as with much of Cy Dune songs, the new track represents fun with music’s societal forms more than a hardline ideological perspective, and fits mostly in line with the truly committed aspect of the Cy Dune music again and again to Energy Music and its positive impact on humanity."

Check out "Against Face" as well as the album art and title track below.

Against Face tracklist:

01 - Don’t Waste My Time

02 - Against Face

03 - Disorientation (Cut Up)

04 - AAAA

05 - Precedent

05 - Any More

07 - Gone To My Head

08 - Blast Beat

09 - 111000

10 - Steal Your Face