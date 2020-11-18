Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack ft. Grimes, SOPHIE, Converge, HEALTH & more detailed

As mentioned, anticipated dystopian role-playing game Cyberpunk 2077 is due out December 10. It's getting a two-part soundtrack, too, with Volume 1 due out December 11 and Volume 2 due out December 18. The tracklisting for both has now been announced; it features artists taking on fictional personas that their future, 2077 selves would use, for songs that play on the game's in-world radio. In addition to Run the Jewels (as Yankee and the Brave, whose contribution "No Save Point" we heard last week), the soundtracks feature SOPHIE & Shygirl, Converge, Tomb Mold, Grimes, Rat Boy, HEALTH, Rosa Walton of Let's Eat Grandma, Nina Kraviz, The Armed, and more.

See the full tracklist, and stream "No Save Point" and "Hole in the Sun," from Raney Shockne feat. COS & Conway (in-game artist: Point Break Candy) below.

Radio Vol. 1 Tracklist

01. “No Save Point” - Run The Jewels (in-game artist - Yankee and the Brave)

02. “BM” - SOPHIE & Shygirl (in-game artist - Clockwork Venus)

03. “Kill Kill” - Le Destroy (in-game artist - The Bait)

04. “Metamorphosis” - Yugen Blakrok (in-game artist - Gorgon Madonna)

05. “Dinero” (feat. Cerbeus) - Konrad OldMoney (in-game artist - 7 Facas)

06. “When It’s War” - Deadly Hunta & Maro Music (in-game artist - Footage Missing)

07. “Night City Aliens” - The Armed (in-game artist - Homeschool Dropouts)

08. “I Won’t Let You Go” - Converge (in-game artist - Shattered Void)

09. “Friday Night Fire Fight” - Aligns (in-game artist - Rubicones)

10. “March 30th” - Tomb Mold (in-game artist - Bacillus)

11. “Selva Pulsátil” - Deafkids (in-game artist - Tainted Overlord)

Radio Vol. 2 Tracklist:

01. “PonPon Shit” - Namakopuri (in-game artist - Us Cracks)

02. “Delicate Weapon” - Grimes (in-game artist - Lizzy Wizzy)

03. “Who's Ready for Tomorrow” - Rat Boy (in-game artist - IBDY)

04. “Major Crimes” - HEALTH (in-game artist - Window Weather)

05. “I Really Want to Stay At Your House” - Rosa Walton (of Let’s Eat Grandma) (in-game artist -

Hallie Coggins)

06. “Surprise Me, I’m Surprised Today” - Nina Kraviz (in-game artist - Bara Nova)

07. “Hole In The Sun” (feat. COS & Conway) - Raney Shockne (in-game artist - Point Break

Candy)

08. “History” - Gazelle Twin (in-game artist - Trash Generation)

09. “On My Way to Hell” - Połoz (in-game artist - Tinnitus)