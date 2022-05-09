Cymande announce fall US tour (BrooklynVegan presale for NYC show)

British psychedelic funk legends Cymande have announced a fall US tour which is their first in six years. Dates begin on September 21 in Alexandria, VA and continue with shows in the Philly area, Connecticut, Brooklyn, Boston and Monterey, CA. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show happens at Brooklyn Bowl on September 24 and you can get tickets early with the BrooklynVegan presale that starts Wednesday, May 10 at 12 PM. Check back Thursday for the password. If you miss out on our presale, tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, May 13 at 10 AM local.

Cymande are having a very active year: documentary Getting It Back: The Story of Cymande premiered at SXSW in March and will hopefully get a wider release soon. (Watch the trailer below.) Having recently signed to Partisan Records, they're also working on a new album. Stay tuned for more on that.

CYMANDE 2022 FALL U.S. TOUR

September 21 Alexandria, VA The Birchmere

September 22 Ardmore, PA Ardmore Theatre

September 23 Norwalk, CT Wall Street Theatre

September 24 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Bowl

September 26 Boston, MA City Winery

October 4 Monterey, CA Golden State Theatre