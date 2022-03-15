Cymande subject of new documentary, sign to Partisan, playing SXSW

British psychedelic funk legends Cymande, who formed in 1971 and have been active again since 2010, have signed with Partisan Records, who say new music will be coming soon. The band, whose classic '70s albums have been sampled by Wu-Tang Clan, Fugees, De La Soul, MC Solaar, Queen Latifah and more, released a new album, A Simple Act of Faith in 2015, which was their first since 1981.

Meanwhile, Cymande are in Austin this week for SXSW. New documentary Getting It Back: The Story Of Cymande had its world premiere over the weekend at the SXSW Film Festival, with one more screening on Thursday, March 17 at 3:30 PM at the ZACH Theatre. You can watch the trailer below.

Cymande are also performing at the SXSW Music Festival on Friday, March 18, 11 PM at Lucile (Aquarium Drunkard showcase); and on Saturday, March 19, 1 AM at Sellers (Bad Vibes x Wide Awake Fest).

Cymande last toured in North America in 2016.

The Aquarium Drunkard SXSW showcase also has Zambian psych band W.I.T.C.H. (We Intend to Cause Havoc) who are also playing Friday 3/18, 3 PM at the Container Bar (Dr. Martens Day Party).